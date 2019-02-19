W.C. (Dub) Turner, 94, formerly of Big Spring, passed away Feb. 13, 2019.

Dub was born Jan. 19, 1925, in DeCordova Bend, Tex. (near Cleburne) to C.R. Turner and Ethel Mae Dolly Turner. His family moved to Big Spring, Tex. in 1941. He was drafted into the army and served with the 10th Mountain Division in Italy and Germany. Dub married O'Dessie Wheeler Paddick in 1950. He worked for Cabot in Big Spring and retired from there. He also worked for the City of Big Spring.

Dub was a dedicated Christian, attended Berea Baptist Church where he served as a deacon.

O'Dessie passed away and Dub later married Hazel Hamilton June 17, 2003. He and Hazel moved to Alabama to be near her son and daughter-in-law, C.W. and Darla Jordy, who cared for their needs. Hazel passed away in 2018 and Dub resided in Birmingham East Nursing Home until his death.

Survivors include his sister, Myrtle Cline of Norman, Okla.; his stepson and daughter-in-law, C.W. and Darla Jordy of Remlap, Ala.; and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held from 1-2 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019, at Starbuck Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019, at Starbuck Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Cemetery.