|
|
W. H. "Bill" Ward, Jr., 95, of Big Spring, passed away Monday, Nov. 4, 2019 in a Lubbock hospital. Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, at the Nalley-Pickle & Welch Rosewood Chapel with Tom Koger officiating. Interment will follow at Mt. Olive Memorial Park.
He was born Aug. 12, 1924, in Big Spring to W. H. and Ruby Jackson Ward on what is now the family farm. He married the love of his life, Margie Wilson, on Oct. 12, 1953 in New Mexico. After 66 wonderful years of marriage, they continued to walk through life hand in hand. Bill was a lifelong resident of Howard County and attended Moore School. He served in the Merchant Marines during World War II. Bill started the family business, Ward's Boot Saddle and Western Wear, in 1950, building custom boots and tack. Not only did he provide good customer service, but a lending ear and good company for the many who graced the doors just to visit and left with the unforgettable smell of leather. He also started farming cotton in 1956 in the Moore School Community. He retired from farming in 1994 and Ward's Western Wear in 2005 though he continued to offer his wise input for both.
Bill was a hard-working man who didn't take much time for himself, but loved taking his grandson Shane to stock shows and loved watching football, especially the Dallas Cowboys and Texas Tech. But he loved nothing more than his girls, great-granddaughters, Stevi and Jovi. They were the light of his life. He was a patient, giving, caring, loyal, loving man of his word. He was the best Pa anyone could ask for! Bill was a legend, whose legacy will live on for years to come.
Survivors include his wife, Margie Ward; a grandson, Shane Ward and wife, Karen; and two great-granddaughters, Stevi Ward and Jovi Ward.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two sons, William Harrison Ward III, and Ronnie William Ward; three brothers; and two sisters.
The family would like to thank Don Belew for his time and compassion, and the staff at Encompass Home Health for the excellent care they gave Bill.
The family suggests memorials to at www.stjude.org, or a local charity of choice.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home and Crematory. Online condolences can be made at www.npwelch.com.
Published in Big Spring Herald on Nov. 7, 2019