Whitney Ann Weeks
1985 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Whitney's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Whitney Ann Weeks, 34, of Big Spring, passed away Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at home, after a lengthy battle with illness. Graveside Services will be 11 a.m. Friday, June 5, 2020, in the Peace Chapel at Trinity Memorial Park.
She was born Nov. 14, 1985, in Odessa, Texas to Don and Joy Weeks.
She fought a long, hard battle with her health throughout her life, but always had a larger than life smile for everyone around her. She touched many lives and will be missed. 
Survivors include her parents, Don and Joy Weeks; one sister, Kendra Diaz and husband, Sloan of The Woodlands, Texas; Uncles and Aunts, John Weeks and wife, Cynthia, of Big Spring; Beth Cook, of Mesquite, Kit Pettigrew and wife Ann, of Portales, NM, and Judy Baggett and husband Bill, of Mineral Wells, Texas; cousins, Tatum Weeks and Doris Banks, of Big Spring; and a niece and a nephew, Jase and Caroline.
She was preceded in death by her Grandparents, George and Johnnie Weeks, and Maurine and John Pettigrew; Aunts and Uncles, Jewel Wisinger, Glenn and Kay McGaugh, and their son John Glenn.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home and Crematory. Online condolences can be made at www.npwelch.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Big Spring Herald on Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
5
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Peace Chapel at Trinity Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home
906 Gregg St
Big Spring, TX 79720
(432) 267-6331
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved