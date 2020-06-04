Whitney Ann Weeks, 34, of Big Spring, passed away Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at home, after a lengthy battle with illness. Graveside Services will be 11 a.m. Friday, June 5, 2020, in the Peace Chapel at Trinity Memorial Park.
She was born Nov. 14, 1985, in Odessa, Texas to Don and Joy Weeks.
She fought a long, hard battle with her health throughout her life, but always had a larger than life smile for everyone around her. She touched many lives and will be missed.
Survivors include her parents, Don and Joy Weeks; one sister, Kendra Diaz and husband, Sloan of The Woodlands, Texas; Uncles and Aunts, John Weeks and wife, Cynthia, of Big Spring; Beth Cook, of Mesquite, Kit Pettigrew and wife Ann, of Portales, NM, and Judy Baggett and husband Bill, of Mineral Wells, Texas; cousins, Tatum Weeks and Doris Banks, of Big Spring; and a niece and a nephew, Jase and Caroline.
She was preceded in death by her Grandparents, George and Johnnie Weeks, and Maurine and John Pettigrew; Aunts and Uncles, Jewel Wisinger, Glenn and Kay McGaugh, and their son John Glenn.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home and Crematory. Online condolences can be made at www.npwelch.com
She was born Nov. 14, 1985, in Odessa, Texas to Don and Joy Weeks.
She fought a long, hard battle with her health throughout her life, but always had a larger than life smile for everyone around her. She touched many lives and will be missed.
Survivors include her parents, Don and Joy Weeks; one sister, Kendra Diaz and husband, Sloan of The Woodlands, Texas; Uncles and Aunts, John Weeks and wife, Cynthia, of Big Spring; Beth Cook, of Mesquite, Kit Pettigrew and wife Ann, of Portales, NM, and Judy Baggett and husband Bill, of Mineral Wells, Texas; cousins, Tatum Weeks and Doris Banks, of Big Spring; and a niece and a nephew, Jase and Caroline.
She was preceded in death by her Grandparents, George and Johnnie Weeks, and Maurine and John Pettigrew; Aunts and Uncles, Jewel Wisinger, Glenn and Kay McGaugh, and their son John Glenn.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home and Crematory. Online condolences can be made at www.npwelch.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Big Spring Herald on Jun. 4, 2020.