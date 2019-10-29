|
|
Funeral services for William Adolph Telchik, 83, of Borden County, will be held, Nov. 2, 2019, at 1 p.m. at Church of Christ with Mark Hackett officiating. Interment will follow at Gail Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Branon Funeral Home. Visitation will be held Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, from 6 to 7 p.m. at Branon Funeral Home in Lamesa, Texas.
William passed away peacefully on Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, in Lubbock, Texas. He was born March 25,1936, to Adolph and Effie Lee (Cowan) Telchik in Mingus, Texas. He married Patsy Nell Collvins June 26, 1959, in the Mesquite community in Borden County, Texas. They were married 60 years. Patsy and Buddy, as most people knew him, farmed in the Mesquite community. They raised three children who never had to look further than the end of a hoe handle for their summer jobs.
Buddy served in the United States Army Reserves from 1954 to 1986. Dub, as he was known to his National Guard buddies, cherished all the friendships made with his fellow guardsmen. He had the great honor to meet General Norman Schwarzkopf and General Colin Powell during his service. Dub always had new stories to tell the family when he came home from weekend drills. He could always tell a great story, even if he had to dress it up a little.
Over the years, he belonged to several organizations including the Lions Club, Borden County Boosters, Borden County Livestock Association, and the Masonic Lodge.
Buddy is survived by his wife, Patsy Telchik of Borden County; children, Twila Potts and husband, David, of Farmersville, TX; Tammy Telchik of Big Spring; Lance Telchik and wife, Terri of Big Spring; grandson, Aaron Trace Telchik of Big Spring; and granddaughter, Adriana Jade Telchik of Big Spring; brothers, James Telchik and wife, Sherry, of Lamesa, and Kenneth Telchik and wife, Donna, of Keller. He is preceded in death by his parents; sister, Ella Frances Telchik Rhea; and brother-in-law, Oran F. Rhea.
The family expresses their thanks to Borden County EMS volunteers Mike Valentine and Janna Underwood, Borden County Sheriff's Deputy Steve Swift, County Judge Ross Sharp, and special caregivers Melissa Murphy and "John" Wayne. The family suggests memorials to the Borden County EMS, PO Box 342, Gail, TX, 79738. To send condolences online, please visit www.branonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Big Spring Herald on Oct. 29, 2019