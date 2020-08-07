William C. "Bill" Stovall III, 89, of Big Spring, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, in a local hospital. Graveside services will be at 10 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, at the Peace Chapel at Trinity Memorial Park. Due to today's circumstances with COVID-19 face mask are required.
He was born March 1, 1931, in Howard County, Texas and married Jewell Smith Nov. 10, 1951, in the Fairview Community.
Bill worked for Cosden Refinery from 1955 until 1991, retiring as the Complex Operator in the Pumping Department. He was a member of RSVP, the Senior Circle, was a life member of the NRA, and the International Union of Operating Engineers. He was also a member of Baptist Temple Church.
Bill enjoyed rock hunting, camping, traveling and dancing.
Survivors include his wife, Jewell Stovall; one daughter, Karen Stovall Gale and husband, Warren of Venus, Texas; one son, Rick Stovall of Big Spring; and a granddaughter, Elizabeth Gale Watson and husband Jonathan, of Dallas. Several nieces and nephews and Cindy McAdams Stovall.
He was preceded in death by his parents, William Charles Stovall II and Corma Hamilton Stovall; and a brother, Phillip Stovall.
The family suggests memorials to Baptist Temple Church, 400 E. 11th Place, Big Spring, Texas 79720 or to a favorite charity
.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home and Crematory, Online condolences can be made at www.npwelch.com