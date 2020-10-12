On Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, William Dunaway, loving brother and friend passed away at age 59.

He was born on March 31, 1961, in Tucumcari, New Mexico to James and Betty Dunaway.

William met the Lord early in his life and now has gone home to be with Him.

A private service will be held by the family.

William was preceded in death by his father, James Lewis Dunaway, his mother, Betty Milton. He is survived by his brother James David Dunaway of Howe, Texas, sister Beth Lawless of Howe, Texas and numerous nieces and nephews.

