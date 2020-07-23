William Gonzalez, 90, of Big Spring, passed away Wednesday, July 15, 2020, in a local hospital. Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Friday, July 24, 2020, at the Peace Chapel at Trinity Memorial Park.
He was born Jan. 6, 1930, in Detroit, Michigan and married Nancy Huntoon August 31, 1952, in Seguin, Texas. She preceded him in death December 31, 2014.
William served in the United States Air Force from 1948 to 1969, retiring as a Master Sergeant. William and Nancy had lived in El Paso; Limestone and Bangor, Maine; Rapid City, South Dakota; Spain; and in Central and South America during their marriage. He enjoyed RVing, coin collecting, stamp collecting and was a devoted husband and father.
William was a member the American Legion, Elks Lodge, DAV, AARP and the National Association for Uniform Services.
Survivors include his daughter, Diana Gonzalez and husband, William Bohanon, Jr. of Big Spring; one son, Carlos Gonzalez of Big Spring; two granddaughters, Melissa Sayers and Tori Ramey; three great granddaughters, Laila Hoover, Katie Kirkham and Aubrey Kirkham; one brother, Antonio Gonzalez; and one sister, Helen Gonzalez.
He was also preceded in death by his parents, Guillermo and Clara Castillo; a son, William Gonzalez, Jr.; a brother, Alfonso Gonzalez; one sister, Rosa Elena Gonzalez; and two granddaughters, Amanda Brown and Shannon Brown.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home and Crematory.