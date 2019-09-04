|
|
William "Buddy" Hill, 70, of Big Spring, passed away Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, at his residence. Memorial services will be at a later date.
Buddy was born Jan. 16, 1949, in Sweetwater. He married Geraldine Hill April 23, 1969, in Sweetwater.
He did various oilfield work jobs. He loved spending time with family and cherishing his moments.
Survivors include two daughters, Denise Harris and husband, Clifton of Odessa, Becky Powell and husband, Roger of Kerrville; one son, Greg Hill and wife, Sandra of Corpus Christi; nine grandchildren, Vincent, Kendra, Tivia, Joshua, Stephen, Tyler, Christopher, Autumn, and Jonathan; and many great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Geraldine Hill; a son, Wayne Howell; a brother, Ricky Hill; two sisters, Laverne Smith and Joann Grace; his mother, Viola Chandler; and his father, Clyde Hill.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home and Crematory. Online condolences may be made at www.npwelch.com.
Published in Big Spring Herald on Sept. 4, 2019