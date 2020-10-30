Willie F. "Bill" Green, 97, of Big Spring, passed away Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020. Graveside services will be 2 p.m. (MST) Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, at the Jal Cemetery in Jal, New Mexico.
He was born Oct. 27, 1923, in Hamilton County, Texas, to Tom and Myrtle Green. He married Betty Ruth Joiner Dec. 15, 1951, in Iraan. She preceded him in death Aug. 1, 2014.
Bill served as a sergeant in the United States Army Air Corps during World War II and worked as a pipeliner and tour engineer for Texas New Mexico Pipeline Company for 40 years. He enjoyed hunting and fishing with his sons.
Survivors include two sons, J. Green and wife, Cheryl of Coahoma and Rodney F. Green and wife, Lesa of Lubbock; four grandchildren, Lauren Green and husband, Will Liggett of Austin, Russel Green and wife, Cassie of Amarillo, Ryan Green of Lubbock and Melissa Owings and husband, Justin of Denver City; three great-grandchildren, Brynley Owings, Jase Owings and Teddy Liggett; one sister, Naomi Berry of Lampasas; and a former daughter-in-law, Linda Brashears of Portales, New Mexico.
He was preceded in death by his parents; 3 brothers and 1 sister.
The family would like to give a special thanks to the staff at Marcy Place and Home Hospice in Big Spring, Texas.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home and Crematory in Big Spring. Online condolences can be made at www.npwelch.com.