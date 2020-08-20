Willie "Bill" Paul Criswell, 86, of San Angelo, Texas was called home to Heaven to be with his Lord and Savior on Tuesday, July 28, 2020.

He was born on Oct. 18, 1933, in Fort Stockton, Texas, to Ira Hampton Criswell and Eva Ada Burnes Criswell. Bill attended Imperial and McCamey High School and graduated in the class of 1953. After serving in the US Army, Bill worked at West Texas Utilities in McCamey for 20 years. Bill then began a career at the Veterans Administration Medical Center in Big Spring as a Biomedical Equipment Technician for 21 years. He received his Associates degree from Howard College in Big Spring. Bill was a devout Baptist and was officially baptized in 1952 at the East Side Baptist Church in McCamey, Texas. He was a member of Glen Meadows Baptist Church and formerly of Hillcrest in Big Spring.

Billy Paul married Carol Willene Fletcher on June 19, 1953, and had three children. Bill had a passion for RVing, traveling to places such as Niagra Falls, Washington D.C. and New England. He enjoyed carpentry and built many things for his three beloved grandchildren.

Bill was preceded in death by his parents and 12 brothers and sisters. He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Carol Criswell; a son, Barry Scott Criswell (Arleen) of Midland, two daughters Carol Lynne Criswell of Big Spring and Sherri Kym Criswell Samuels (Randy) of Seadrift; three grandchildren, Melissa Decker of San Antonio, and Brett and Braden Samuels of Seadrift; a sister Shirley Davidson of Brownwood and numerous nieces and nephews. A graveside service was held in Grape Creek.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store