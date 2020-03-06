Home

Myers & Smith Funeral Home & Chapel
Wilma Heckler


1932 - 2020
Wilma Heckler Obituary
Wilma Heckler, 87, of Luther died Wednesday, March 4, 2020. Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday at Myers & Smith Chapel with Rev. Carroll Kohl, pastor of St. Paul Lutheran, officiating. Burial will be at Trinity Memorial Park.
Wilma was born Nov. 15, 1932, in Big Spring. Wilma along with her husband Gus farmed in the Luther Big Spring area. She was a lifetime resident of Howard County and a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church.
Wilma loved to cook and do anything she could to help anyone. She was a very sensitive person with a caring heart. She loved the Lord and her time in prayer.
Wilma is survived by three sons, Kyle "Handy" Heckler and his wife, Patsy of Big Spring, Danny Heckler of Big Spring, and Jeremy Heckler and his wife, Christina of Arlington; five grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; and her beloved cat, Kitty Tom.
In addition to her parents, Clara and Madison Milton Denton, Wilma was preceded in death by her husband, Gus Heckler; one sister, Priscilla Dean Atkins; one brother, Milton Denton; and one step-son, Preston Denton.
Pallbearers will be Case Heckler, Taylor Heckler, Lanny Swanson, Chris Hamby, Jimmy McNutt, and Roy McNutt. Honorary pallbearer will be Kyleigh Heckler.
Arrangements are by Myers & Smith Funeral Home. Pay your respects online at www.myersandsmith.com.
Published in Big Spring Herald on Mar. 6, 2020
