Wilma Walker, 88, of Big Spring, passed away Monday, Nov. 11, 2019, at Ashton Medical Lodge in Midland. The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. until 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, at Myers & Smith Funeral Home. Graveside service will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, at Trinity Memorial Park Peace Chapel. Memorial Service will begin at 1 p.m. at the First Baptist Church in Stanton.
Wilma was born March 29, 1931, in Farwell, Texas, to Esther McAlister Wolf and John Andrew Wolf. She married Charles Delton Walker on Aug. 12, 1950, in Big Spring. He preceded her in death on Nov. 19, 1987. Wilma had been a resident of Big Spring since 1963 coming from Brownfield. She was a switch board operator at the Big Spring State Hospital for 25 years. Wilma enjoyed country and western dancing, playing 42, attending senior citizens' activities, cooking for her family, and loved spending time with her family. She had a great sense of humor, and everyone who entered her home became her extended family. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Stanton.
Wilma is survived by two daughters, Charlotte Dalton (Jerry) of Midland, and Phyliss Franks (James) of Stanton; four grandchildren, Jeffrey Dalton, Jeramy Clanton, Jobie Dalton and Jinean Clanton; 12 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren. Wilma is also survived by two sisters, Wanda May Wilson of Waco, and Helen Marie Davis of Andrews.
Wilma was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and 11 brothers and sisters.
Arrangements are by Myers & Smith Funeral Home. Pay your respects online at www.myersandsmtih.com
Published in Big Spring Herald on Nov. 14, 2019