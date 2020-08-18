Eileen "Tex" Russell

Eileen "Tex" Russell, born in San Antonio Texas, May 18, 1918, adopted daughter of Leo And Marie Church(deceased). We moved to Houston, Texas when I was three, spending much of my life there.

I married Harold Rollin, an electrician and moved to Billings in 1948, where Harold was an electrician in the construction of the refineries. We were divorced. I married Walter "Sonny" Russell, December 29, 1955. Walter passed away on Christmas eve, December 24, 1999 one day after a fall.

I worked at Clarks Market, Aileen's, Mildred Hazel, and Mtn. Bell Telephone before quitting to enjoy my home, husband, and friends. I loved my crafts, cooking for my friends, fishing trips to Hebgen Lake and my many trips to Orlando Florida and Las Vegas. My many friends in Billings and through out the United States were a big part of my life, especially after Walter passed away. I was able to cope because of the loving concerns of many special friends. A few such as Sherry & Jerry Jones, Wil & Beth Husted, Vicky Puetz, Ed & Pat Shaw, Bill & Peg Woolston, The Randy Hanks family, Sandy Mrachek, Karol & Dave Holmberg, Billy Monroe, Lu Palpping, Doris & Dick Lagaly, Ken & Beth Hall, Eunice & Tom Shishkowsky, Leona Jovanovich, Tim & JoAnn Birkle, Bud & Carol Mitzman, a very dear friend Shotze & Floyd Boland, a very very dear niece Pat Luptak Brandine, and Kayhan & Laura Ostovar were especially very special to me. So many other friends and out of state friends, not mentioned above, kept my spirits up. Please know how special you are. I don't know how I would have made it without these dear people.

At my request cremation and no services.

Love Ya'll,

Eileen