Kevin Alan Rose

Our friend and confidant, Kevin Alan Rose burst into this world on March 12, 1971, blessing all of us with his keen wit, deep compassion, and incredible strength.

Kevin's life was chock full of love and friendship. When you met Kevin, you became a part of his soul. His love for life knew no boundaries, whether giving the shoes off his feet to a complete stranger or inviting a dear friend over for a holiday meal, his knack was to instantly see the beauty within all of us.

He stood tall ~ 6'1" in stature, but insurmountable as an advocate for all the injustices in the world. His kindness and generosity were well-balanced with his passionate love for a fiery discussion. Kevin's limitless boyish sense of humor made him a wicked prankster!

If you were lucky enough to have gone to school at Rose Park (still not convinced it wasn't named for him!), or as a Scout at Lewis and Clark Junior High, or later graduating in 1989 as a West High Golden Bear, Kevin always provided a safe space of friendship and acceptance. His eclectic style of music and art was as diverse as the friends he collected along the way. A loyal and compassionate friend, you knew that whenever you confided in Kevin, it would stay between you and him.

No matter how much time passed since you last saw him, Kevin was genuinely happy to see you and hear what was going on in your life. Known for his sharp wit and passion for politics, it was Kevin that you stopped by to see for a beer…. not for the beer, but for Kevin. You could never be alone when Kevin was around, and even on your worst day, you couldn't be down for long as he had a way of listening, and unapologetically himself, finding a way to cheer you up.

Kevin's artistic talents began when he was young, building cities out of paper and drawing buildings, blossoming into his unique abstract landscape paintings, which proudly decorate the halls of many homes and businesses worldwide. His humbleness about his extraordinary talent led to him gifting many of his paintings to his friends and charities.

Kevin met the love of his life 13 short years ago, and he and Justin married in July 2015. Together, they created a warm and loving home, welcoming rescue dogs as well as their beloved ferret. Kevin's dream was to rescue every dog who needed a home! Justin introduced Kevin to the great outdoors, and as long as it was car-camping within cellphone range, Kevin was all about roadtripping with their dogs from the Beartooths to Chico to Crystal Lake.

Kevin is survived by his husband, Justin Harper, their rescues Daphne, Tater Tot, Braut and Becky; his father, Francis "Coach Rose"; and his older brothers and their families, Doug (Mary – Taylor and Tad), Craig (Jackie – Aimee Kovash and Andrew), and Todd (Brenda). Before leaving us, Kevin lost his mom, Donna, and his unconditionally loving rescues, Taz and Boris.

A private, family celebration will be held this weekend. For his 1000's of friends, a Celebration of Kevin's Remarkable Life! will be scheduled for a later date.

Natural causes stole Kevin Rose from us much too soon on August 11, 2020, but thankfully he, in turn, became a part of all of our souls.

Please show your appreciation for Kevin's love for rescue animals by donating in his name to your local shelter. And for Kevin's sake, please vote!