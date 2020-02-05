|
|
CHALKLEY
Albert Robert William
'Bob'
Sadly, passed away on 19th January 2020 aged 94 years. He is much loved and will be dearly missed by all his Family & Friends. Funeral Service will be held at Holy Trinity Church, Bishop's Stortford on Tuesday 25th February at 12.00pm. Followed by Burial in Bishop's Stortford Cemetery. Family flowers only please. If desired, donations made payable to 'Cancer Research UK' or 'Dementia UK' may be sent c/o Daniel Robinson & Sons 79/81 South Street, Bishop's Stortford. CM23 3AL. Tel: 01279 655477 Alternatively, please visit the 'In Memory' page at www.drobinson.co.uk
Published in Bishop's Stortford Independent on Feb. 5, 2020