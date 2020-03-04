Home

1926-2019 The family would like to thank all those who attended the funeral service for 'Bob' and for all the many messages of sympathy and support they have received. If desired, donations can still be made payable to 'Cancer Research UK' or 'Dementia UK' and may be sent c/o Daniel Robinson & Sons 79/81 South Street, Bishop's Stortford, CM23 3AL. Tel: 01279 655477Alternatively, please visit the 'In Memory' page at www.drobinson.co.uk
Published in Bishop's Stortford Independent on Mar. 4, 2020
