LOWE
Ann Rita
Sadly, passed away on 6th December 2019 aged 68 years. Loving Mum to Natalie & Tanya, Grandma to Charlie, Erin & Elijah. She is much loved and will be dearly missed by all her Family & Friends. Funeral Service will be held at Parndon Wood Crematorium on Monday 23rd December at 4.00pm. Bright colours to be worn please. Flowers, or if desired, donations made payable to Daniel Robinson & Sons for 'Brafternoon' www.brafternoon.co.uk may be sent c/o Daniel Robinson & Sons 79/81 South Street, Bishop's Stortford CM23 3AL. Tel: 01279 655477 Alternatively, please visit the 'In Memory' page at www.drobinson.co.uk
Published in Bishop's Stortford Independent on Dec. 18, 2019