|
|
BANKS
Anthony Frank 'Tony'
Sadly, passed away on 30th June 2020, aged 71 years. He was much loved and will be dearly missed by all his family and friends. Due to the current situation there will only be a private family funeral service held at Parndon Wood Crematorium on Monday 20th July at 11.30am. The cortege will leave Daniel Robinson & Sons, 3 Bullfields, Sawbridgeworth, CM21 9DB at 11.00am and all are welcome to pay their respects as we travel along Bullfields and up Cutforth Road. Family flowers only please. If desired, donations made payable to Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation or Mid Essex Hospital Trust (Broomfield Hospital) may be sent c/o Daniel Robinson & Sons, 79/81 South Street, Bishop's Stortford, CM23 3AL. Tel: 01279 655477 Alternatively, please visit the 'In Memory' page at www.drobinson.co.uk
Published in Bishop's Stortford Independent on July 8, 2020