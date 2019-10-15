Home

Daniel Robinson & Sons (Sawbridgeworth)
3 Bullfields
Sawbridgeworth, Hertfordshire CM21 9DB
(01279) 722476
Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
16:00
Parndon Wood Crematorium
Harlow
Anthony VIDLER Notice
VIDLER

Anthony John 'Tony'

Passed away peacefully in Princess Alexandra Hospital on the 3rd October 2019, aged 76 years. He will be deeply missed by his wife Valerie, family, friends and all who knew him. Tony's funeral service will be held at Parndon Wood Crematorium, Harlow, CM19 4SF on Monday 21st October 2019 at 4.00pm. At Tony's family's request, if you are attending his funeral please wear a splash of colour. Family flowers only, but donations for The Dogs Trust may be sent to Daniel Robinson & Sons, 3 Bullfields, Sawbridgeworth, CM21 9DB. Tel: 01279 722476 Alternatively, please visit Tony's In Memory Page at www.drobinson.co.uk
Published in Bishop's Stortford Independent on Oct. 15, 2019
