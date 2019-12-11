Home

Funeral service
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
10:45
Parndon Wood Crematorium
Harlow
Audrey MARRIOTT

MARRIOTT

Audrey Annie

passed away peacefully at Addenbrooke's Hospital on 20th November 2019 aged 98 years. She was a loving daughter, sister, wife and mother, who will be greatly missed by all family and friends. The funeral service will take place at Parndon Wood Crematorium, Harlow on Tuesday 17th December at 10.45am. Family flowers only please, but donations if desired may be made to Addenbrooke's Charitable Trust via Audrey's In Memory page at www.peasgoodandskeates.co.uk or sent c/o Peasgood & Skeates, Shire Hill, Saffron Walden, Essex CB11 3AQ
Published in Bishop's Stortford Independent on Dec. 11, 2019
