|
|
DELLOW
Barbara Mary
Passed away peacefully on 23rd September 2019, aged 83 years, following a short illness. A much loved Mum, Nan and Great-Nanny who will be sadly missed by her family and friends. Funeral Service to take place at St Marys Church, Stansted on Thursday 17th October 2019 at 12.00noon followed by a burial in the churchyard. Family flowers only please, but donations for Macmillan Cancer Support may be sent c/o Daniel Robinson & Sons, Haslers Lane, Great Dunmow, CM6 1XS. Tel: 01371 874518
Alternatively, please visit the In Memory pages to make a donation at www.drobinson.co.uk
Published in Bishop's Stortford Independent on Oct. 1, 2019