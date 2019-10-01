Home

Daniel Robinson & Sons Ltd (Great Dunmow)
Haslers Lane
Great Dunmow, Essex CM6 1XS
01371 874518
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
12:00
St Marys Church
Stansted
Barbara DELLOW Notice
DELLOW

Barbara Mary

Passed away peacefully on 23rd September 2019, aged 83 years, following a short illness. A much loved Mum, Nan and Great-Nanny who will be sadly missed by her family and friends. Funeral Service to take place at St Marys Church, Stansted on Thursday 17th October 2019 at 12.00noon followed by a burial in the churchyard. Family flowers only please, but donations for Macmillan Cancer Support may be sent c/o Daniel Robinson & Sons, Haslers Lane, Great Dunmow, CM6 1XS. Tel: 01371 874518

Alternatively, please visit the In Memory pages to make a donation at www.drobinson.co.uk
Published in Bishop's Stortford Independent on Oct. 1, 2019
