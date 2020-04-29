|
|
PUNCHER
Barbara Ann
Of Sawbridgeworth, passed away peacefully in Princess Alexandra Hospital on the 13th April 2020 aged 85 years. She will be deeply missed by her children Ian, Neil and Fiona and their partners Sue, Khangezile, Jeremy, grandchildren Penny, Nathan, Becky, Thando, Zoe, Harvey and Layla, family, friends and all who knew her. Barbara's funeral has taken place but a Celebration of her life will be held in St Mary's Church, Sheering at a later date. Donations in her memory for The Intensive Care Unit, Princess Alexandra Hospital may be sent to Daniel Robinson & Sons, 3 Bullfields, Sawbridgeworth, CM21 9DB Tel: 01279 722476 Alternatively, please visit Barbara's In Memory Page at www.drobinson.co.uk
Published in Bishop's Stortford Independent on Apr. 29, 2020