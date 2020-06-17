Home

Barbara (Simmonds) SWAINS

Barbara (Simmonds) SWAINS Notice
SWAINS

Barbara Dorothy (née Simmonds)

Died peacefully at home with her family at her bedside on 2nd June 2020, aged 96. Much loved mother, aunt and great-aunt who will be deeply missed by all who knew her. Enquiries and if desired, donations made payable to 'The Cat Protection League' may be sent c/o Daniel Robinson & Sons, 79/81 South Street, Bishop's Stortford, CM23 3AL. Tel: 01279 655477 Alternatively, please visit the 'In Memory' page at www.drobinson.co.uk
Published in Bishop's Stortford Independent on June 17, 2020
