SWAINS
Barbara Dorothy (née Simmonds)
Died peacefully at home with her family at her bedside on 2nd June 2020, aged 96. Much loved mother, aunt and great-aunt who will be deeply missed by all who knew her. Enquiries and if desired, donations made payable to 'The Cat Protection League' may be sent c/o Daniel Robinson & Sons, 79/81 South Street, Bishop's Stortford, CM23 3AL. Tel: 01279 655477 Alternatively, please visit the 'In Memory' page at www.drobinson.co.uk
Published in Bishop's Stortford Independent on June 17, 2020