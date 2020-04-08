Home

POWERED BY

Services
Service
Thursday, Apr. 9, 2020
13:00
A private family cremation
Resources
More Obituaries for Barney BARNETT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barney BARNETT

Notice Condolences

Barney BARNETT Notice
BARNETT

Barney

passed away at the family home in Furneux Pelham on Saturday 28th of March 2020, aged 87 years. Beloved husband to Kay, father to Stewart, Sarah, Adam and Fergus and grandfather to Victoria, Nicole, John and Ophelia. A dear friend and inspiration to many throughout his years, he will be sorely missed and dearly remembered. A private family cremation will take place at 1.00pm on Thursday 9th April. A celebration of his life will be held later in the year.
Published in Bishop's Stortford Independent on Apr. 8, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -