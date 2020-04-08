|
BARNETT
Barney
passed away at the family home in Furneux Pelham on Saturday 28th of March 2020, aged 87 years. Beloved husband to Kay, father to Stewart, Sarah, Adam and Fergus and grandfather to Victoria, Nicole, John and Ophelia. A dear friend and inspiration to many throughout his years, he will be sorely missed and dearly remembered. A private family cremation will take place at 1.00pm on Thursday 9th April. A celebration of his life will be held later in the year.
Published in Bishop's Stortford Independent on Apr. 8, 2020