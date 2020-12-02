Home

Barry FRANCIS

FRANCIS

Barry Michael

Sadly, passed away peacefully at home on 22nd November 2020. Loved so much and will be deeply missed by Ros, Greg, Jane, Paul, Rob, Jasper, Lucy, family and friends. Family flowers only, donations if desired made payable to Prostate Cancer UK may be sent c/o Daniel Robinson & Sons, 79/81 South Street, Bishop's Stortford, CM23 3AL. Tel: 01279 655477 Alternatively, please visit the 'In Memory' page at www.drobinson.co.uk
Published in Bishop's Stortford Independent on Dec. 2, 2020
