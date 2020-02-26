|
NEWTON
Barry Emonds
Peacefully passed away at home on 7th February 2020, aged 83 years. Loving Husband, Dad & Grandad, he is much loved and will be dearly missed by all his family and many friends. The funeral service will be held at Greenacres, Epping Forest, CM16 6AD On Monday 2nd March at 11:00am. Immediate family flowers only please. Donations made payable to 'Cancer Research UK' or 'Dementia UK' may be sent c/o Daniel Robinson & Sons 79/81 South Street, Bishop's Stortford CM23 3AL. Tel: 01279 655477 Alternatively, please visit the 'In Memory' page at www.drobinson.co.uk
Published in Bishop's Stortford Independent on Feb. 26, 2020