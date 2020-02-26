Home

POWERED BY

Services
Daniel Robinson & Sons - Bishop's Stortford Head Office
79/81 South Street
Bishop’s Stortford, Hertfordshire CM23 3AL
(01279) 655477
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
11:00
Greenacres
Epping Forest

Barry NEWTON

Notice Condolences

Barry NEWTON Notice
NEWTON

Barry Emonds

Peacefully passed away at home on 7th February 2020, aged 83 years. Loving Husband, Dad & Grandad, he is much loved and will be dearly missed by all his family and many friends. The funeral service will be held at Greenacres, Epping Forest, CM16 6AD On Monday 2nd March at 11:00am. Immediate family flowers only please. Donations made payable to 'Cancer Research UK' or 'Dementia UK' may be sent c/o Daniel Robinson & Sons 79/81 South Street, Bishop's Stortford CM23 3AL. Tel: 01279 655477 Alternatively, please visit the 'In Memory' page at www.drobinson.co.uk
Published in Bishop's Stortford Independent on Feb. 26, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -