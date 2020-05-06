|
|
ROBINSON
Bartram Director & former Chairman of Daniel Robinson & Sons Passed away peacefully on Saturday 2nd May, 2020, aged 96 years. Bart, Stansted born and bred, a much loved father, grandfather and great grandfather, will be sadly missed by all his family and friends. On Saturday, 9th May, his funeral cortege will start at 12.15pm from Lower St., Stansted, before travelling up Chapel Hill and on to Cambridge Road (north). We are inviting those who wish to pay their respects, whilst maintaining social distancing, to be on the route and give him a round of applause as he leaves on his final journey through his beloved Stansted. A private family service will be held at Cam Valley Crematorium. Donations for NHS Charities Together, in Memory of Bart, may be made using the In Memory page at www.drobinson.co.uk or cheques made payable to the charity may be sent c/o Daniel Robinson & Sons, 79/81 South Street Bishop's Stortford, CM23 3AL. Tel: 01279 655477.
Published in Bishop's Stortford Independent on May 6, 2020