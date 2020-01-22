Home

Daniel Robinson & Sons (Sawbridgeworth)
3 Bullfields
Sawbridgeworth, Hertfordshire CM21 9DB
(01279) 722476
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
11:30
St Mary's Church
Sheering
Berenice Elsie Passed away peacefully in Princess Alexandra Hospital on the 14th January 2020 aged 96 years. She will be sadly missed by her family, friends and all who knew her. A Celebration of Berenice's life will be held at St Mary's Church, Sheering on Thursday 6th February 2020 at 11.30am. No flowers please but donations for the Stroke Association may be sent to Daniel Robinson & Sons, 3 Bullfields, Sawbridgeworth, CM21 9DB Tel. 01279 722476 Alternatively, please visit Berenice's In Memory page at www.drobinson.co.uk
Published in Bishop's Stortford Independent on Jan. 22, 2020
