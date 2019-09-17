|
CHAPMAN
Bernard Thomas
A life time in the flower trade. Passed away suddenly on Saturday 31st August 2019, aged 84 years. A much loved Dad and Grandad who will be sadly missed. Funeral Service to take place at All Saints Church, Nazeing on Wednesday 25th September 2019 at 2.00pm followed by burial in the Churchyard. Flowers, or donations made payable to 'Nazeing Parochial Church Council', may be sent c/o Daniel Robinson & Sons, Wych Elm, Harlow, CM20 1QP. Tel: 01279 426990 or via the 'In Memory Donation Page' at
www.drobinson.co.uk
Published in Bishop's Stortford Independent on Sept. 17, 2019