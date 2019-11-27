Home

Daniel Robinson & Sons - Bishop's Stortford Head Office
79/81 South Street
Bishop’s Stortford, Hertfordshire CM23 3AL
(01279) 655477
Service
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019
14:30
Bishop's Stortford Methodist Church
Bernard ENGEL

Bernard ENGEL Notice
ENGEL M.B.E

Bernard Charles

Sadly, passed away on Thursday 21st November 2019, aged 92 years. Now reunited with his Beloved Wife Barbara. Loving Father to Sarah, Ruth, Rachel & Andrew. He is a much-loved Grandpa & Great-Grandpa and he will be dearly missed by all his Family & Friends. Service of Thanksgiving will be held at Bishop's Stortford Methodist Church on Wednesday 11th December at 2.30pm. Family flowers only please. If desired, donations made payable to 'Bishop's Stortford United Charities' & 'Leprosy Mission' may be sent c/o Daniel Robinson & Sons, 79/81 South Street, Bishop's Stortford, CM23 3AL. Tel: 01279 655477 Alternatively, please visit the 'In Memory' page at www.drobinson.co.uk
Published in Bishop's Stortford Independent on Nov. 27, 2019
