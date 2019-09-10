|
|
CRABB
Brian John Dulieu
Died on Saturday 31 st August 2019, aged 84 years. Funeral service to be held at St Michael's Church, Bishop's Stortford on Monday 16 th September at 3.30pm. Family flowers only please, but donations if desired may be made using the "In Memory" pages at www.drobinson.co.uk or cheques made payable to St Michaels Church can be sent c/o Daniel Robinson & Sons, 79/81 South Street, Bishop's Stortford, Herts, CM23 3AL Tel: 01279 655477
Published in Bishop's Stortford Independent on Sept. 10, 2019