Brian REAVELL

Brian REAVELL Notice
REAVELL

Brian

01.03.1937 - 22.03.2020

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Brian at Princess Alexandra Hospital, aged 83 years. Brian will be deeply missed by all his family and friends. Due to the current circumstances with COVID-19 the funeral can only be attended by immediate family, but the family will be having a Celebration of Brian's Life. The details of this will be announced once everything gets back to normal and all friends will be welcome. Any enquiries to D.C. Poulton & Sons Tel: 01279 813219
Published in Bishop's Stortford Independent on Apr. 1, 2020
