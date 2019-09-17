Home

Daniel Robinson & Sons - Bishop's Stortford Head Office
79/81 South Street
Bishop’s Stortford, Hertfordshire CM23 3AL
(01279) 655477
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
10:45
Parndon Wood Crematorium
Harlow
Brian SAGGERS Notice
SAGGERS

Brian Ronnie

Passed away peacefully on Wednesday 4th September 2019, aged 78 years. Much love from his heartbroken wife Brenda, sons Mark and Stuart, grandchildren Conor, Lewis, Jack, Ruby and Scarlett, daughters-in-law Michelle and Tracy. xx Rest in Peace xx

Funeral Service to be held at Parndon Wood Crematorium, Harlow on Friday 27th September at 10.45am. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired made payable to Cancer Research UK may be sent c/o Daniel Robinson & Sons, 79/81 South Street, Bishop's Stortford, CM23 3AL. Tel: 01279 655477

Alternatively, please visit the 'In Memory' page at www.drobinson.co.uk
Published in Bishop's Stortford Independent on Sept. 17, 2019
