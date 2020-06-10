|
|
BUTTERWORTH
Carol Ann
Sadly, passed away in St Clare Hospice on 30th May 2020, aged 59 years. Carol was the beloved partner of Andy, daughter, sister and doting aunty. A funeral service with restricted number of attendees will be held at Cam Valley Crematorium, Great Chesterford on Friday 19th June 2020 at 2.00pm. Family flowers only please. If desired, donations made payable to Cancer Research or St Clare Hospice may be sent c/o Daniel Robinson & Sons, 79/81 South Street, Bishop's Stortford, CM23 3AL. Tel: 01279 655477 Alternatively, please visit the 'In Memory' page at www.drobinson.co.uk
Published in Bishop's Stortford Independent on June 10, 2020