|
|
ROBINSON
Christine
20/03/1950 - 07/01/2020
Christine Janet Robinson lived in Bishop's Stortford for most of her life, daughter to local policeman Len Moss and Brenda Moss. Happily married to Terry Robinson, she was mother and step-mother to Vicki, Stuart, Debbie and Karen. Her children and six grandchildren were her pride and joy. Nothing made her happier than sharing their lives and achievements. Christine was an inspiration to many as an organiser, leader, runner, swimmer, climber, yogi, rambler and a hiker. She was fully active til the end of her life so that nobody realised that the end was even close. On Wednesday, 29th January 2020 we say goodbye to our beautiful, beloved Christine. Her cremation will be at Harlow crematorium at 11.30am on that day. Family flowers only and donations to cancer research. www.cancerresearchuk.org/get-involved/donate The wake will be held at Great Hadham Golf Club, Great Hadham Road, SG10 6JE
Published in Bishop's Stortford Independent on Jan. 22, 2020