Christopher MACHIN

MACHIN

CHRISTOPHER JOHN The Machin Family are sad to announce the passing of Christopher John Machin A service in his memory will be held on Friday 13th March at 3.30pm at Cam Valley Crematorium

Field Farm Drive, Great Chesterford, Saffron Walden CB10 1RP (For Sat Nav)

Please arrive to be seated by 3.15pm You are then invited to Shop's Stortford Gold Club

Dunmow Road, Bishop's Stortford CM23 5HP

Hot food and refreshments will be served Please join the family to celebrate Chris' wonderful life The family have requested no flowers at the service. Should you wish to make a donation in his memory, Chris' chosen charity is Grove Cottage, Bishop's Stortford Mencap
Published in Bishop's Stortford Independent on Mar. 4, 2020
