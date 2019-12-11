Home

Daniel Robinson & Sons - Bishop's Stortford Head Office
79/81 South Street
Bishop’s Stortford, Hertfordshire CM23 3AL
(01279) 655477
Funeral
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
11:30
Parndon Wood Crematorium
Clifford KELLY

Clifford KELLY Notice
KELLY

Clifford Stanley

Passed away peacefully in Elmhurst Care Home on 3rd December 2019, aged 91 years. He was much loved and will be greatly missed by his sons Tim and Andrew, brother Michael, grandchildren Elizabeth and David, great-granddaughter Annabelle and all other members of his family. Funeral to be held at Parndon Wood Crematorium on Monday 23rd December at 11.30am. Family flowers only please. If desired, donations made payable to 'Kidney Care UK' may be sent to Daniel Robinson and Sons, 79/81 South Street, Bishop's Stortford, CM23 3AL. Tel: 01279 655477 Alternatively, please visit the 'In Memory' page at www.drobinson.co.uk
Published in Bishop's Stortford Independent on Dec. 11, 2019
