WILLS
Colin Roy
Sadly passed away on 1st October 2019 aged 77 years. Dearly loved dad and grandad, a larger then life character who will be sadly missed. Funeral service to be held at Parndon Wood Crematorium, Harlow on Monday 21st October at 12.15pm. No flowers please, donations if desired for RSPB and Farleigh Hospice can be left in the offertory box c/o G. Collins & Sons Funeral Directors Ltd, 4 The Street, White Notley, Witham, CM8 1RH Tel: 01376 583750.
Published in Bishop's Stortford Independent on Oct. 15, 2019