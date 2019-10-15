Home

G Collins & Sons Funeral Directors Ltd (White Notley, Witham)
4 The Street
Witham, Essex CM8 1RH
01376 583750
Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
12:15
Parndon Wood Crematorium
Harlow
View Map
Colin WILLS

Colin WILLS Notice
WILLS

Colin Roy

Sadly passed away on 1st October 2019 aged 77 years. Dearly loved dad and grandad, a larger then life character who will be sadly missed. Funeral service to be held at Parndon Wood Crematorium, Harlow on Monday 21st October at 12.15pm. No flowers please, donations if desired for RSPB and Farleigh Hospice can be left in the offertory box c/o G. Collins & Sons Funeral Directors Ltd, 4 The Street, White Notley, Witham, CM8 1RH Tel: 01376 583750.
Published in Bishop's Stortford Independent on Oct. 15, 2019
