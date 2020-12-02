|
BOUGHTON
Daphne Winifred
Sadly passed away on 12th November 2020, aged 87 years. Daphne will be dearly missed by all her loving family, especially her devoted Husband John, her Sons Kevin and Christopher, and all the rest of her family and many friends. In line with the current guidance, a private family only funeral service will be held. Family flowers only please, but donations for The Samaritans may be made online using the 'In Memory' pages at www.drobinson.co.uk or cheques made payable to the charity can be sent c/o Daniel Robinson & Sons, 79/81 South Street, Bishop's Stortford, Herts CM23 3AL. Tel: 01279 655477
Published in Bishop's Stortford Independent on Dec. 2, 2020