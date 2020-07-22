Home

Daniel Robinson & Sons - Bishop's Stortford Head Office
79/81 South Street
Bishop’s Stortford, Hertfordshire CM23 3AL
(01279) 655477
Funeral service
Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020
11:30
Parndon Wood Crematorium
Daphne NOTT Notice
NOTT

Daphne June

Peacefully passed away on Friday 10th July 2020 in Thorley, aged 82 years. She is survived by her sons Harvey and Clive. Funeral service will take place at Parndon Wood Crematorium on Tuesday 4 th August 2020 at 11.30am. We request anyone wishing to attend to contact Daniel Robinson & Son Ltd in Bishop's Stortford due to restricted attendance. Flowers, or if desired, donations made payable to Cancer Research may be sent c/o Daniel Robinson & Sons 79/81 South Street, Bishop's Stortford CM23 3AL. Tel: 01279 655477 Alternatively, please visit the 'In Memory' page at www.drobinson.co.uk
Published in Bishop's Stortford Independent on July 22, 2020
