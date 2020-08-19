Home

Daniel Robinson & Sons Ltd (Great Dunmow)
Haslers Lane
Great Dunmow, Essex CM6 1XS
01371 874518
Funeral service
Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020
12:00
St Mary's Church
Stansted
SMITH

Daphne Pretoria

'Daph'

Passed away peacefully on 10th August 2020, aged 87 years. Sadly missed by all her family and friends. Funeral Service to take place at St Mary's Church, Stansted on Wednesday 26th August 2020 at 12.00noon. Followed by a burial in the churchyard. Flowers or donations if desired, may be made payable to Alzheimer's Society may be sent c/o Daniel Robinson & Sons, Haslers Lane, Great Dunmow, Essex CM6 1XS. Tel: 01371 874518 Alternatively, please visit our In Memory pages to make a donation at www.drobinson.co.uk
Published in Bishop's Stortford Independent on Aug. 19, 2020
