Daniel Robinson & Sons (Sawbridgeworth)
3 Bullfields
Sawbridgeworth, Hertfordshire CM21 9DB
(01279) 722476
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 27, 2020
11:00
Great St Mary's Church
Sawbridgeworth
David NEEDHAM

David NEEDHAM Notice
NEEDHAM

David

Passed away peacefully on the 30th October 2020 aged 76 years. He will be deeply missed by his family and friends, all who knew him and all those who he made smile. Dave's funeral service will be held at Great St Mary's Church, Sawbridgeworth on Friday 27th November 2020 at 11.00am followed by interment in Sawbridgeworth Cemetery. Please check with Kevin or Gary if you would like to attend as places are limited to 30 people at the funeral. Flowers or donations for 'Sue Ryder Hospice Charity' may be sent to Daniel Robinson & Sons, 3 Bullfields, Sawbridgeworth, CM21 9DB Tel: 01279 722476 Alternatively, please visit Dave's In Memory page at www.drobinson.co.uk
Published in Bishop's Stortford Independent on Nov. 11, 2020
