|
|
TOWNSEND
David William
Passed away peacefully on the 18th July 2019 at Queen's Hospital, Romford aged 79 years. He will be deeply missed by his wife Gill, children Mark, Nicky and Jackie, family, friends and all who knew him. David's funeral service will be held at the Most Holy Redeemer Catholic Church, Sawbridgeworth on Saturday 17 th August 2019 at 11.00am followed by interment in Sawbridgeworth Cemetery. Family flowers only please but donations for either Cancer Research UK or Macmillan Cancer Support may be sent to: Daniel Robinson & Sons, 3 Bullfields, Sawbridgeworth, CM21 9DB Tel: 01279 722476 Alternatively, please visit David's In Memory Page at www.drobinson.co.uk
Published in Bishop's Stortford Independent on Aug. 13, 2019