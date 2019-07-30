|
|
PARFITT
Dennis
Sadly passed away on 10th July 2019, aged 95 years. Dennis was much loved and will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
Funeral service to be held at Parndon Wood Crematorium on 22nd August 2019 at 2.30pm. If desired, donations may be made online in Dennis' memory to Macular Society using the 'In Memory' pages at www.drobinson.co.uk or cheques made payable to the charity can be sent c/o Daniel Robinson & Sons, 79-81 South Street, Bishop's Stortford, Herts CM23 3AL. Tel: 01279 655477
Published in Bishop's Stortford Independent on July 30, 2019