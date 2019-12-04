|
|
DAWSON
Derek Alfred Sadly, after a long illness bravely borne, he died peacefully at home on 24th November 2019. A much loved husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, he will be sorely missed by all his family and friends. Funeral Service to be held at Cam Valley Crematorium, Great Chesterford, CB10 1FE on Thursday 19th December 2019 at 11.00am. Family flowers only please, but donations for St Clare Hospice or Papworth Mesothelioma Social Group may be made via Derek's In Memory page at www.peasgoodandskeates.co.uk or sent c/o Peasgood & Skeates, Shire Hill, Saffron Walden CB11 3AQ.
Published in Bishop's Stortford Independent on Dec. 4, 2019