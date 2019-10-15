Home

Daniel Robinson & Sons - Bishop's Stortford Head Office
79/81 South Street
Bishop’s Stortford, Hertfordshire CM23 3AL
(01279) 655477
Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
12:00
Methodist Church
Bishop's Stortford
Donald McGREGOR

Donald McGREGOR Notice
McGREGOR

Donald

Sadly, passed away on 9th September 2019 aged 82 years. He is much loved and will be dearly missed by all his Family & Friends.

His Funeral Service will be held at Methodist Church Bishop's Stortford on Monday 28th October at 12.00pm. Family flowers only please. If desired, donations made payable to 'Parkinson's UK' may be sent c/o Daniel Robinson & Sons 79/81 South Street, Bishop's Stortford CM23 3AL. Tel: 01279 655477 Alternatively, please visit the 'In Memory' page at www.drobinson.co.uk
Published in Bishop's Stortford Independent on Oct. 15, 2019
