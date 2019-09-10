Home

POWERED BY

Services
Daniel Robinson & Sons - Bishop's Stortford Head Office
79/81 South Street
Bishop’s Stortford, Hertfordshire CM23 3AL
(01279) 655477
Resources
More Obituaries for Doreen CLARK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Doreen CLARK

Notice Condolences

Doreen CLARK Notice
CLARK

Doreen May 'Mary'

Passed away peacefully in Princess Alexandra Hospital on 30th August 2019, aged 90 years. A dearly loved Mother, Grandmother and Great-Grandmother. She will be sadly missed by all her family and her many friends. Her Funeral service will be held at Holy Trinity Church, Bishop's Stortford on Friday 20th September at 2.30pm followed by a burial in Bishop's Stortford Cemetery. It is Mary's wish that mourners do not wear black please. Family flowers only please. If desired, donations made payable to Essex & Herts Air Ambulance may be sent c/o Daniel Robinson & Sons, 79/81 South Street, Bishop's Stortford, CM23 3AL. Tel: 01279 655477

Alternatively, please visit the 'In Memory' page at www.drobinson.co.uk
Published in Bishop's Stortford Independent on Sept. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.