CLARK
Doreen May 'Mary'
Passed away peacefully in Princess Alexandra Hospital on 30th August 2019, aged 90 years. A dearly loved Mother, Grandmother and Great-Grandmother. She will be sadly missed by all her family and her many friends. Her Funeral service will be held at Holy Trinity Church, Bishop's Stortford on Friday 20th September at 2.30pm followed by a burial in Bishop's Stortford Cemetery. It is Mary's wish that mourners do not wear black please. Family flowers only please. If desired, donations made payable to Essex & Herts Air Ambulance may be sent c/o Daniel Robinson & Sons, 79/81 South Street, Bishop's Stortford, CM23 3AL. Tel: 01279 655477
Alternatively, please visit the 'In Memory' page at www.drobinson.co.uk
Published in Bishop's Stortford Independent on Sept. 10, 2019