BONNEY
Doris May
Sadly, passed away on 6th October 2020, aged 87 years. Loving Wife to Dennis and devoted Mum to Malcolm, Neil and Glen. Special Mother-in-Law, Nan and Great-Nan. She is much loved and will be dearly missed by all her family and friends. Her Funeral Service will be held at Cam Valley Crematorium on Thursday 22nd October 2020 but due to Covid-19 rules this is restricted to family only. Donations if desired can made payable to 'British Heart Foundation' and may be sent c/o Daniel Robinson & Sons, 79/81 South Street, Bishop's Stortford, CM23 3AL. Tel: 01279 655477 Alternatively, please visit the 'In Memory' page at www.drobinson.co.uk
Published in Bishop's Stortford Independent on Oct. 21, 2020