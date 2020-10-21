Home

POWERED BY

Services
Daniel Robinson & Sons - Bishop's Stortford Head Office
79/81 South Street
Bishop’s Stortford, Hertfordshire CM23 3AL
(01279) 655477
Funeral service
Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020
Cam Valley Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Doris BONNEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Doris BONNEY

Notice Condolences

Doris BONNEY Notice
BONNEY

Doris May

Sadly, passed away on 6th October 2020, aged 87 years. Loving Wife to Dennis and devoted Mum to Malcolm, Neil and Glen. Special Mother-in-Law, Nan and Great-Nan. She is much loved and will be dearly missed by all her family and friends. Her Funeral Service will be held at Cam Valley Crematorium on Thursday 22nd October 2020 but due to Covid-19 rules this is restricted to family only. Donations if desired can made payable to 'British Heart Foundation' and may be sent c/o Daniel Robinson & Sons, 79/81 South Street, Bishop's Stortford, CM23 3AL. Tel: 01279 655477 Alternatively, please visit the 'In Memory' page at www.drobinson.co.uk
Published in Bishop's Stortford Independent on Oct. 21, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -