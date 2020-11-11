Home

POWERED BY

Services
Daniel Robinson & Sons - Bishop's Stortford Head Office
79/81 South Street
Bishop’s Stortford, Hertfordshire CM23 3AL
(01279) 655477
Resources
More Obituaries for Doris BONNEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Doris BONNEY

Notice

Doris BONNEY Notice
BONNEY

Doris May

The family would like to thank everyone for all the many kind messages of sympathy and for the fitting tribute of lining the road given to Doris from Manuden. Donations if desired can still be made payable to 'British Heart Foundation' and may be sent c/o Daniel Robinson & Sons, 79/81 South Street, Bishop's Stortford, CM23 3AL. Tel: 01279 655477 Alternatively, please visit the 'In Memory' page at www.drobinson.co.uk
Published in Bishop's Stortford Independent on Nov. 11, 2020
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -