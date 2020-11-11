|
BONNEY
Doris May
The family would like to thank everyone for all the many kind messages of sympathy and for the fitting tribute of lining the road given to Doris from Manuden. Donations if desired can still be made payable to 'British Heart Foundation' and may be sent c/o Daniel Robinson & Sons, 79/81 South Street, Bishop's Stortford, CM23 3AL. Tel: 01279 655477 Alternatively, please visit the 'In Memory' page at www.drobinson.co.uk
Published in Bishop's Stortford Independent on Nov. 11, 2020